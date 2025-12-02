Cavaliers' Max Strus: Remains without timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strus (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Strus underwent surgery on his fractured left foot in August and has yet to make his season debut. The 29-year-old forward can be considered week-to-week until Cleveland provides an updated timetable for his return to action.
