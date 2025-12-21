Cavaliers' Max Strus: Still without timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strus (foot) won't play Monday against the Hornets and remains without a timetable to return.
Strus underwent foot surgery back in August, and the Cavaliers have yet to provide an updated timetable for the sharpshooter.
