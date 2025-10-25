Merrill racked up 22 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 131-124 win over Brooklyn.

Merrill has been dominant from beyond the arc in his first two appearances of the 2025-26 campaign, drilling 11 total threes over this brief stretch. He ended the night tied for second in scoring behind Donovan Mitchell's 35-point performance and also managed to make an impact on the opposite end of the court. Merrill has proven that he's more than capable of filling in while the Cavs deal with injuries to De'Andre Hunter (knee), Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot).