Merrill closed Sunday's 125-94 victory over the Pistons in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes.

Merrill scored at least 20 points for the first time this postseason, providing the Cavaliers with an emphatic performance off the bench. He was one of four Cleveland players to score at least 20 points, contributing to what ended up being a comfortable victory. Despite this effort, Merrill's recent form has been somewhat underwhelming, as he's averaged just 8.1 points and 1.8 three-pointers through 13 playoff games.