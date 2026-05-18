Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Catches fire in Game 7 blowout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill closed Sunday's 125-94 victory over the Pistons in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes.
Merrill scored at least 20 points for the first time this postseason, providing the Cavaliers with an emphatic performance off the bench. He was one of four Cleveland players to score at least 20 points, contributing to what ended up being a comfortable victory. Despite this effort, Merrill's recent form has been somewhat underwhelming, as he's averaged just 8.1 points and 1.8 three-pointers through 13 playoff games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Officially cleared for Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: On track to suit up Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Listed as questionable for Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Ruled out for Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Undergoes MRI on hamstring•