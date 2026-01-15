Merrill (hand) did not return to Wednesday's 133-107 win over Philadelphia after exiting in the second quarter.

Merrill suffered an unspecified right hand injury late in the second quarter and was labeled questionable to return. While his status wasn't updated further, Merrill never retook the floor. He logged three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds over 10 minutes before exiting. His next chance to play will come Friday in a rematch with the 76ers.