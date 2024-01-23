Merrill produced 26 points (8-13 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 126-99 victory over the Magic.

All of Merrill's field-goal attempts came from behind the arc, and he was responsible for eight of the Cavs' 20 three-pointers in Monday's win. It's the second time he's hit eight threes in a game, with the previous occurrence taking place Dec. 20 against the Jazz. Merrill has been a high-volume three-point shooter lately, and his 9.4 three-point attempts per game in January ranks sixth in the NBA in that span.