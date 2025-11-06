Merrill (hip) compiled 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 27 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 132-121 win over the 76ers.

Though Darius Garland's (toe) season debut was the major storyline for Cleveland, Merrill made a return of his own from a three-game absence, and his bench-leading scoring total helped power the Cavaliers to victory. Merrill should be a key piece of the rotation moving forward, but he'll likely see his playing time take at least a slight hit once Cleveland is back to full strength. In addition to the Cavaliers playing without De'Andre Hunter (illness) and Max Strus (foot), Dean Wade played just 38 seconds before exiting Wednesday's game with an eye injury.