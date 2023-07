Merrill recorded 27 points (9-13 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 100-77 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Merrill led the Cavaliers in scoring during Monday's win. The 27-year-old guard made just five appearances for Cleveland last season but should continue to be highly featured in their Summer League team.