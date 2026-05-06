Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Undergoes MRI on hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, per Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland.
Merrill left Tuesday's loss to the Pistons in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a left hamstring injury, and the Cavaliers are awaiting his MRI results to determine the severity. If the sharpshooter is unable to play in Game 2, Jaylon Tyson and Dennis Schroder could see more playing time off the bench.
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