Prince underwent successful season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Tuesday in New York.

Prince had been battling ongoing discomfort in his left ankle over the past several weeks and ultimately chose to go under the knife with little on the line for Cleveland at this stage of the season. The veteran forward should be back to full health for the start of the 2021-22 campaign, but it's not clear where he'll be continuing his career. Prince is headed for unrestricted free agency this summer after averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 22.1 minutes in 41 appearances between the Cavaliers and Nets this season.