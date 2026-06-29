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Bucks' Taurean Prince: Picks up player option

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Prince exercised his $3.82 million player option Monday for the 2026-27 campaign, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Prince is set to return to Milwaukee and will serve as a veteran presence for the rebuilding club. The 32-year-old forward appeared in just 26 regular-season games (seven starts) last season, missing significant time after undergoing surgery to address a herniated disc in his neck Nov. 13. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc in 23.5 minutes per showing.

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