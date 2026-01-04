Simons produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 146-115 victory over the Clippers.

The five made three-pointers represented Simons' best performance from beyond the arc since Nov. 9, when he went 5-for-8 from long distance in Orlando. The former Trail Blazer has drained multiple treys in six straight games, averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 threes, 2.7 boards and 2.5 assists in 22.3 minutes a contest over that stretch.