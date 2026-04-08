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Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Another absence coming
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1 min read
Simons (wrist) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Simons hasn't played since Feb. 21 with a fractured left wrist, and it seems unlikely he returns this season. His next chance to return comes Friday against the Magic.
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