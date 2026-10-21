Simons closed with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 victory over the Knicks.

Simons made his regular-season debut for Philadelphia after dealing with hamstring tightness during the preseason. The veteran guard provided an immediate scoring boost, finishing as the 76ers' fourth-leading scorer while committing no turnovers. His eight three-point attempts highlights his role as a perimeter scoring option, though the absence of assists or defensive statistics limits his fantasy appeal beyond points and triples.