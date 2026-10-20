Simons (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's regular-season opener in New York.

Simons is set to debut for Philadelphia after signing with the organization as a free agent in the offseason. Between the Celtics and Bulls in 2025-26, Simons averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while connecting on 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts across 55 regular-season appearances. He'll operate as a scoring spark for the Sixers' second unit behind starters Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe when they visit the Knicks on Opening Night