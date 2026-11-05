Simons accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 victory over Detroit.

Simons barely factored into Philadelphia's offense, attempting just one shot while committing four fouls in his brief appearance. His playing time dropped considerably from the 24 minutes he logged Monday against Chicago, when he scored six points on 2-of-11 shooting. With Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe commanding significant backcourt minutes, Simons' inconsistent role and recent shooting struggles make him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.