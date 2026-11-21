Simons is not in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Bucks on Saturday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Tyrese Maxey (foot) has been cleared to return from a one-game absence, so Simons -- who made his first start of the season Wednesday against the Magic -- will revert to the bench for Saturday's contest. Simons has averaged 14.6 points per game while connecting on 56.9 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last five outings, and although he's back to a reserve role, he should still see plenty of opportunities on offense in the continued absence of Jaylen Brown (hamstring).