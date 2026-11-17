Simons accumulated nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 135-123 victory over the Nets.

LeBron James (back) sat out the second leg of this back-to-back set, allowing Simons to receive his largest workload since the Oct. 30 win over the Knicks. The veteran combo guard has lacked fantasy appeal outside of points and triples, averaging 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 21.6 minutes per game (15 appearances).