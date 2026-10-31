Simons accumulated 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 31 minutes during Friday's 98-93 victory over New York.

Simons scored 20-plus points while connecting on five or more three-pointers for a second consecutive game, and he was the 76ers' second-leading scorer Friday behind Tyrese Maxey (21 points). Simons played a season-high 31 minutes due to the absence of Jaylen Brown (knee), and the former will have opportunities this season to operate in an expanded role in games where one of Maxey, Brown or LeBron James were to sit.