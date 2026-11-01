Simons finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and three steals across 25 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 victory over Charlotte.

LeBron James (rest) and Joel Embiid (foot) did not suit up for this contest, so there were extra scoring opportunities up for grabs. While Simons couldn't hit the 20-point mark for the third consecutive game, he still shined on both ends of the floor. The 27-year-old is now averaging 12.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting a career-best 43.8 percent from deep over 24.7 minutes per contest in seven regular-season games in 2026-27. With the 76ers loaded with All-Stars, Simons likely won't be as productive as he was during his time in Portland, though he should continue to get plenty of playing time off the bench.