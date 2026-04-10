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Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Sitting out Friday
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1 min read
Simons (wrist) is out for Friday's game against the Magic.
Simons hasn't played since Feb. 21 and there's been no indication he's close to a return. He can be considered doubtful at best for the season finale Sunday.
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