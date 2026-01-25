Celtics' Anfernee Simons: Paces Boston's bench in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons notched 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to the Bulls.
Simons had another strong performance off the bench Saturday, leading the Celtics in three-pointers while finishing second in scoring behind Jaylen Brown (33 points). It was the eighth 20-plus-point performance of the season for Simons and first since his 39-point outburst against the Heat on Jan. 15. He has averaged 16.1 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 threes over 26.7 minutes per game since the start of January while connecting on 45.0 percent of his three-point attempts over that span.
