Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Back in Boston's starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Knicks on Sunday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Sam Hauser (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest, so Scheierman will enter the Celtics' starting five for the seventh time this season (all of which have come since Jan. 12). Scheierman's last start was in Wednesday's 114-93 win over the Rockets, when he posted 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 23 minutes in what was the first double-double of his two-year NBA career.
