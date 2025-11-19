Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Notches three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman ended with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 victory over the Nets.
Boston's forward rotation is still a bit of a mess, but it appears like Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh and Josh Minott are all still ahead of Scheierman. Across 11 appearances this season, Scheierman has averaged 10.3 minutes per contest.
