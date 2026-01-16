Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Returning to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman will come off the bench Thursday against the Heat, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Scheierman drew a spot start Monday with Jaylen Brown sidelined, but the Creighton product will return to his usual bench role Thursday evening. Scheierman is averaging 2.4 points in 10.3 minutes in his last seven appearances as a reserve.
More News
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Starting sans Brown•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Scratches out 10 points Saturday•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Shooting woes in win•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Fails to score again Monday•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Decent line in 25 minutes•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Pops for 13 points in win•