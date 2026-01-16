default-cbs-image
Scheierman will come off the bench Thursday against the Heat, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Scheierman drew a spot start Monday with Jaylen Brown sidelined, but the Creighton product will return to his usual bench role Thursday evening. Scheierman is averaging 2.4 points in 10.3 minutes in his last seven appearances as a reserve.

