Celtics' Daniel Theis: Targeting return next week
Theis (foot) is hoping to be back sometime within the next week, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Theis progressed to light running on a treadmill and light shooting drills Saturday, but he remains encouraged that he'll be able to rejoin the Celtics within the next few games. The big man has been out since Oct. 27 with a plantar fascia issue in his right foot.
