White recorded nine points (3-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 139-114 win over the Nets.

White failed to score double-digit points for the first time this season during Wednesday's blowout win while playing a season-low 22 minutes. The veteran guard committed three early first-half fouls, which earned White some hearty bench time. While White struggled with his efficiency against Brooklyn, he is still shooting 42.0 percent on 9.2 three-point attempts per contest this season.