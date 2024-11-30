White is doubtful to return to Friday's game against the Bulls due to a sore right foot.
White headed to the locker room early in the third quarter of Friday's game due to a right foot injury. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser will see an uptick in playing time for the rest of Friday's game assuming White does not return.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Well-rounded performance in victory•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Hits for 19 against Cavs•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Cools down against Brooklyn•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Aggressive from downtown•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Efficient scoring in loss•