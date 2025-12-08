White racked up 27 points (10-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 win over Toronto.

White has hit at least four triples in his last four games, averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.3 blocks and 5.0 threes on a blistering 40.8 percent clip in that span. White's steady engagement on the defensive end while also being heavily involved in Boston's offense makes him a viable fantasy asset, and improving his efficiency elevates him to one of the top players in most formats.