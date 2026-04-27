White accumulated six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 victory over Philadelphia in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

White had a very low usage rate in this contest, but he was everywhere on the defensive end. The Celtics hold a commanding 3-1 series lead, and that's without White at his best. He's averaging 8.8 points on 30.8 percent shooting thus far.