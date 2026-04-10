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Celtics' Derrick White: Probable for Friday
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1 min read
White (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
White is expected to play through his knee issue for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He may see a bump in usage with Jayson Tatum resting against New Orleans.
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