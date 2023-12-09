White closed with 30 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 133-123 win over New York.

White led the Celtics in scoring and played a pivotal role in the team's win Friday, as he was efficient from the field but also made his presence felt on both ends of the court, particularly when the Knicks attempted to mount a comeback. White holds a secondary role in the Celtics' offensive scheme, but he can deliver huge performances from time to time. He has scored in double digits in 10 games in a row and has also scored 15 or more points in five of his last six.