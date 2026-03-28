Celtics' Derrick White: Lands questionable designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.
White lands on the initial injury report for a second straight game due to a bruised right knee. He played through the injury Friday, but it's uncertain if he'll do so again Sunday. If not, Payton Pritchard would handle most of the point guard duties, while Max Shulga could enter the rotation.
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