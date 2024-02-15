White chipped in 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 136-86 victory over the Nets.

White led the starters in scoring Wednesday in a game that saw the Celtics lead by 36 at halftime and by as many as 56 points in the fourth quarter. White was second to Payton Pritchard in scoring and three's made and both guards were incredibly efficient from the field. White is averaging 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 33.3 minutes per game on 49.4 percent shooting and 37.5 percent from three in February.