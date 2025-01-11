White (illness) chipped in three points (1-8 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 114-97 loss to the Kings.

After missing Tuesday's win over Denver with an illness, White struggled mightily in his return to Boston's lineup while scoring a season-low three points Friday. Although the 30-year-old guard's role on offense has become more volatile with the Celtics back at full strength, he's still averaging a solid 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.3 blocks and 3.2 threes over his last six games. White's defensive prowess should continue to keep him among fantasy's most balanced assets, particularly in nine-category formats.