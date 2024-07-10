White will replace Kawhi Leonard on Team USA's roster ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Marc Spears of Andscape reports.

With Leonard bowing out of the Olympics earlier Wednesday, Team USA was in need of a replacement and quickly settled on White, who was one of the better two-way guards in the NBA last season. The 30-year-old started all 73 of his appearances for Boston, posting 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6 percent from three on nearly seven attempts per game. While White does not have any previous Olympic experience, he was a member of Team USA's roster for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.