White notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 victory over Minnesota.

White stuffed the stat sheet in a bounce-back outing following a 10-point performance in Friday's win over Washington, during which he shot 4-for-11 from the field. The 30-year-old set a new season high in rebounds while logging his fifth matchup with three or more combined steals-plus-blocks. White continues to prove he's one of the best shot-disrupting guards in the league, having racked up six swats over his last five appearances.