Steward signed a training camp contract with the Celtics on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Steward showed out in Summer League with the 76ers and will now get a chance to compete for Boston's final two-way slot in training camp. Though Steward hasn't appeared in an NBA game since entering the league in 2021, he's been impressive in the G League and averaged 12.0 points and 4.3 assists on 46/41/85 shooting across 22.3 minutes per game with the Stockton Kings last year.