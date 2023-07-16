Steward posted 36 points (13-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-114 Summer League win over New Orleans.

Despite coming off the bench, Steward finished with game highs in shots attempted and points. He also tied Terqavion Smith for second on the team with six assists. Across his first four games in Vegas, Steward averaged 11.3 points while shooting 45.5 percent from downtown, and his performance Sunday will only boost those numbers.