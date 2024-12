The Bulls waived Steward on Saturday.

Chicago parted ways with Steward to free up a two-way spot for forward Emanuel Miller. The 23-year-old guard didn't appear in any games at the NBA level for Chicago prior to being cut but had averaged 19.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 34.8 minutes per game across 16 appearances in the G League with the Windy City Bulls.