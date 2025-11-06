Brown generated 35 points (13-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes of Wednesday's 136-107 win over Washington.

Brown had his fourth 30-point outing in his last five games, and his fifth of the campaign. He had played at least 32 minutes in all of his other 30-point games. This year, Brown is shooting a blistering 53.5 percent from the field on 19.1 attempts per game, and he's averaging 27.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.