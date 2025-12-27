Brown finished Friday's 140-122 win over the Pacers with 30 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and four steals over 32 minutes.

Brown once again paced the Celtics in scoring Friday, tallying 10 points in both the second and third quarters to give Boston a comfortable 20-point lead heading into the fourth frame. The All-Star forward has scored 30 points or more in 18 of 28 regular-season games, 11 of which have come over his last 12 outings. In eight games since Dec. 2, Brown has averaged 32.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.3 steals over 35.2 minutes per game.