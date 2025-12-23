Brown notched 31 points (11-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 103-95 win over the Pacers.

Brown missed Saturday's clash due to an illness but looked strong Monday after gaining clearance to suit up. He's been close to unstoppable as a scorer of late, putting up 30 or more points in seven straight matchups. Brown has also been a strong contributor on the boards during this hot stretch, averaging 7.0 rebounds.