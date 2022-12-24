Brown produced 36 points (13-29 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 121-109 victory over the Timberwolves.

Brown posted his second-highest scoring total of the season Friday while attempting his most field-goal and three-point attempts. The star guard combined with Jayson Tatum for 66 points in Friday's victory.