Brown logged 27 points (10-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-107 win over Orlando.

Brown wasn't particularly efficient in the win but still led Boston in scoring. After recording just 12 points in a Nov. 1 loss to the Rockets, the star forward has scored at least 27 in four straight games. However, the 29-year-old has struggled from beyond the arc during that span, shooting just 4-for-23 from downtown. Still, he's expected to continue seeing heavy usage as the Celtics' clear top option.