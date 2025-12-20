Brown finished Friday's 129-116 win over the Heat with 30 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Brown missed seven of 14 free-throw attempts during Monday's loss to the Pistons, but the All-Star guard was much better from the charity stripe during Friday's win. He scored 30 points for a sixth consecutive game, and in rose to 13th in the Celtics' all-time points leaderboard, surpassing the late Tommy Heinsohn. Brown has enjoyed a career year in 2025-26 as the team's focal point on offense in the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles), and the former has averaged 32.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.2 threes over 36.1 minutes per game since Dec. 2.