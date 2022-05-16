Tatum recorded 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 victory over the Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tatum finished with at least 20 points and eight assists for the second time during the postseason. The All-Star forward is averaging 28.3 points, 6.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks during the playoffs, but the Heat will likely try to do whatever they can to limit Tatum during the Eastern Conference Finals, which begins Tuesday in Miami.