Tatum produced 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-96 loss to the Lakers.

Tatum didn't shoot the ball particularly poorly Thursday, but it seemed to be an off night for the entire Celtics offense, as they succumbed to a 21-point defeat in the second leg of a back-to-back set. The star forward, who was named to the 2025 All-Star Game on Thursday, has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last eight appearances. However, he's still putting up 23.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in that stretch.