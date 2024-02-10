Tatum posted 35 points (12-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 133-129 win over the Wizards.

Tatum led the Celtics in scoring Friday, but he also finished just two assists away from what would've been his first triple-double of the campaign. Tatum continues to deliver elite numbers every time he steps on the court and is firmly entrenched as one of the most productive fantasy players in the league, which says a lot about his ability considering he carries one of the best offenses in The Association on a game-to-game basis. Tatum is averaging 27.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 contests.