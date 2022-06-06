Tatum closed Sunday's 107-88 loss to Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Finals with 28 points (8-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes. He also had four turnovers.

Boston's offense had no rhythm all night. Evident through a 37.5 percent (30-of-80) team field-goal percentage, half of their made shots came from deep. Tatum is an example of their struggles to get good looks inside, as he finished just 2-for-10 from inside the arc. The Celtics will look to rediscover some flow once back at home for Game 3.